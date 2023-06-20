WWE Hall Of Famer Calls The Usos The Greatest Tag Team In WWE History

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said the following about The Usos on Busted Open Radio.

“It is my opinion that The Usos are the greatest tag team in the history of the WWE, and here is why: The Usos have won multiple World Tag Team Championships, ala The Dudleyz and The New Day. However, the Usos are doing something that the Dudleyz and the New Day never did: they are involved in an A storyline that is continuing to put asses in seats.”

“What matters to me is that the Usos are involved in something that has the entire wrestling world talking, and the New Day have never done that, and the Hardys have never done that, and Edge and Christian have never done that, and the Dudleyz have never done that.”

