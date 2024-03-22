WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses His Excitement For The WrestleMania 40 Main Events

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how he is excited for the main events of both WrestleMania 40 Night One and Night Two.

Ray said, “I know what I’m guaranteed on night one, and then the excitement of the finish of night one will carry over to night two. Do I want to see Cody and The Rock face-to-face? Yes. I already know I’m getting Cody and Roman face-to-face on night two. I want Cody and The Rock face-to-face, and they better not get too close because you’re just going to see how damn big Rocky really is.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.