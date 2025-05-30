WWE Hall of Famer Questions Jey Uso’s Presence As World Heavyweight Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the world heavyweight title run of “Main Event” Jey Uso. He expressed his belief that Jey Uso does not come across as a proper World Heavyweight Champion.

Ray said, “Jey Uso to me feels like a guy who won the World Heavyweight Championship, he doesn’t feel like the World Heavyweight Champion. Did you, or did you not feel that in the promo between Jey Uso and GUNTHER that Jey Uso lost his spot, was confused, forgot what he wanted to say? … there was an uncomfortable silence, there was a pregnant pause, I almost picked up on GUNTHER maybe saying some things to Jey Uso to get him back on track.”

On how WWE needs to get Uso’s world heavyweight title run back on track:

“You know how Jey Uso finally got back on track? With the one word, four letters, blah, blah, blah … that to me, is concerning because where are they? Where’s the real emotional investment? Are they just showing up to say Yeet?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.