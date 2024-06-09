WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals What Triple H Told AOP Backstage At WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including what WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque told the Authors of Pain (AOP) backstage at WrestleMania 40 before their matchup.

Ray said, “I watched [Levesque] go up to AOP and give them one hell of a pep talk. Basically, [he was] telling them, ‘Force me to push you.’ … I watched him go up to them and try to get into them, and basically say, ‘Give me a reason. Go out there. Steal the show. Do something.’”

On wrestlers needing to seize their opportunities:

“Every opportunity is an opportunity to create your next opportunity. You never know when that’s gonna be the last shot you got, so you better impress somebody right now.”

