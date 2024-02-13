WWE Hall Of Famer Says Roman Reigns Looked “Secondary” Next To The Rock

As seen on the February 2nd, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes appeared to have stepped aside for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. Despite this, Cody chose Reigns as his opponent for Wrestlemania during the Kickoff event.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the kickoff.

“Have you ever seen Roman Reigns look like a co-star in the last three years? Did you see him look like a co-star at that press conference? … Rock knows how to command the spotlight. He made every other man on stage look like boys because of his stature and because he knows how to stand and command a spotlight. I’ve never seen Roman look so secondary in my life.”