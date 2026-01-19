WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Was The Best Storyteller On Commentary

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio.

During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on various topics, including his belief that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the best at storytelling in the commentary booth.

Ray said, “I know that’s not a popular opinion because Vince was very over the top. But Vince could do the one thing that I don’t believe anybody else did better than Vince and there’s a good reason for it. It was the stories that Vince told. It was the sound bites. It was the snippets because nobody understood the story being told in the middle of the ring better than Vince because they were his stories told through his characters. Thus, he could convey it on the announce table better than anybody else in my opinion.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.