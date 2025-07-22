WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Concerns About WWE-TNA Relationship

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics. One of the subjects was the working relationship between WWE and TNA, which he views as overall positive. However, he expressed some concerns about how this partnership might ultimately come to an end.

Ray said, “There is so much positive to the working relationship of the two companies, where the positives [are] benefiting TNA a lot more.

“I voiced this concern the very first day that the press release came out…”

He continued, “But there’s also a bit of concern, and I voiced this concern the very first day that the press release came out. And the concern is that yes, everything is great while this working relationship is going on. But if something were to happen tomorrow, or when the working relationship would come to an end, anything can happen in pro wrestling.”

Can TNA Stand Its Own?

Ray added, “Can TNA stand its own? Because at the end of this whole process, if it has an end, maybe it’s going to go on forever, who knows? Maybe in some way, TNA becomes what ECW was in a glorified way for the WWE, which is a feeder system. Not a developmental system, but a feeder system. My concern for TNA is can they stand on their own two feet, with their homegrown talent?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.