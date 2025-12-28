WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests How He Would Introduce Zilla Fatu To The Company

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his plan to bring top independent star Zilla Fatu into the company.

Ray said, “If I’m the WWE and I want Zilla Fatu, I bring him in as a different member of The Bloodline or the family. The black sheep, the rogue, the unpredictable one, the one who can’t be controlled. The apple that didn’t fall far from the tree. There’s a lot of great storytelling that can go on with Zilla in a completely different way than anything that we’ve seen. And what I was describing, you [Dave LaGreca] say reminded you of Jacob Fatu, go even farther than Jacob Fatu.”

On his idea for Fatu as an outsider:

“It’s as if he buys the ticket to the whole show, but he only gets close to the ring when the Bloodline matches are going on. He’s this real rogue member of the family that the family keeps on the outskirts because they know that he’s an issue, that he’s a problem child. Then one day, this kid jumps over the rail and gets involved with something, starts to beat the s**t out of one of them, and we don’t know why. We arrest him and we take him out in cuffs, and then when he’s getting processed at the station, who bails him out? The guy that he jumped. Why? Because it’s family, and the blood of the Samoan family, the Samoan dynasty, runs deep and thick. You treat him like a rogue, but he’s always part of that family.”

