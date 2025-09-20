WWE Hall Of Famer Weighs In On How To Elevate Becky Lynch–AJ Lee Rivalry

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a range of topics, including what he hopes to see if the Becky Lynch–AJ Lee feud continues.

Ray said, “What can they do, coming out of this match, that makes you wanna see AJ Lee get her hands on Becky Lynch any more or get that championship from around her waist? You’re gonna need some heat.”

He continued, “I wanna see the intent in Becky. Becky’s been doing such a great job of coming off a certain way and now being a credible and believable heel. Now I wanna see her go after the injury that she reminded AJ about.”

Ray said, “Like, if you know about this injury, then you should wanna take her out by reinjuring her and putting her on the shelf for ten more years.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.