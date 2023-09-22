WWE Holiday Tour 2023 Live Dates Announced

WWE fans, get your holiday plans set up now!
On Friday, the company announced their 2023 Holiday Tour dates.
Check out the complete announcement below.
WWE® Announces 2023 Holiday Tour Dates
Tickets On Sale Friday, September 29
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an additional 12 live events as part of the 2023 Holiday Tour. Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 29.
The schedule includes:
Monday, November 20
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Monday Night RAW
Van Andel Arena
Sunday, December 10
State College, Penn.
WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow
Bryce Jordan Center
Tuesday, December 26
New York City
WWE Holiday Tour
Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, December 26
Baltimore
WWE Holiday Tour
CFG Bank Arena
Wednesday, December 27
Boston
WWE Holiday Tour
TD Garden
Wednesday, December 27
Detroit
WWE Holiday Tour
Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, December 28
Montreal, Quebec
WWE Holiday Tour
Place Bell
Thursday, December 28
Houston
WWE Holiday Tour
Toyota Center
Friday, December 29
Toronto, Ontario
WWE Holiday Tour
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Friday, December 29
Las Vegas
WWE Holiday Tour
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Saturday, December 30
Los Angeles
WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow
Kia Forum
Monday, January 1
San Diego
Monday Night RAW
Pechanga Arena
