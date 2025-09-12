WWE In Talks To Bring The Rock To WrestleMania 43 Main Event In Saudi Arabia

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, negotiations are underway to secure Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the main event of WrestleMania 43, which will mark the first WrestleMania held outside the United States.

The historic event is set for Saudi Arabia, with the country’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), led by Turki Alalshikh, playing a central role in organizing the show.

Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer reported that sources close to the GEA have confirmed the event is official and that discussions with Johnson are progressing.

Those familiar with the talks believe a deal is close to being finalized, though WWE has not made any public confirmation.

Meltzer added that the financial structure of WrestleMania 43 may hinge on Johnson’s involvement, “The impression is that the final payment number for the show will be affected by whether or not they get The Rock in the main event. The idea is that the individual payoff for Johnson would be multiple times that of any pro wrestler for any event in history.”

The Rock last wrestled at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 before playing a pivotal role in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. His return generated massive mainstream attention and was widely credited with boosting WWE’s business during that WrestleMania season. He has not wrestled since and was absent from this year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

WWE’s longstanding partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began in 2018, guarantees two premium live events per year in the country. Adding WrestleMania to that lineup marks a major expansion of the agreement and underscores Saudi Arabia’s ongoing push to host marquee global sports and entertainment events. If finalized, Johnson’s reported payout would set a new record for compensation in professional wrestling history.

As of now, WWE has not commented on The Rock’s potential involvement. An official WrestleMania 43 announcement is expected soon.