WWE Interested In IWGP Tag Team Champions The Knockout Brothers

According to a report from Ibou of Self Made PW last month, WWE expressed interest in the current IWGP Tag Team Champions, The Knockout Brothers (OSKAR and Yuto-Ice), and offered them a contract. However, the duo stated after New Year Dash, “Whatever rumors you hear, we’re not going anywhere.”

Fightful Select has confirmed WWE’s interest in the Knockout Brothers, but NJPW sources did not expect them to leave, even before they made their announcement.

The report further notes that this interest was a topic of discussion among talent in the week leading up to Wrestle Kingdom 20.