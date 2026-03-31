WWE Issues Statement Regarding Saturday Night’s Main Event At MSG In NYC

WWE issued the following:

WWE® SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RETURNS TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN IN NEW YORK CITY ON JULY 18

First Saturday Night’s Main Event to Take Place in New York City in Nearly Two Decades

Tickets On Sale Thursday, April 2 at 10am ET

Presale Access Available Now at Ticketmaster.com

Saturday Night’s Main Event Added to Fanatics Fest NYC Weekend

March 31, 2026 – As announced during Monday Night Raw, Saturday Night’s Main Event will emanate live from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 18, marking the first time since 2007 that the marquee event will be held in New York City.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on the Saturday of Fanatics Fest NYC Weekend running July 16-19, as visitors from around the globe head to the World’s #1 Sports Fan Festival at the Javits Center in New York City.

Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, April 2 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting now via Ticketmaster.com.

Additionally, official Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Pass Passes are now available through exclusive partner On Location offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. To buy Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes, please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/mainevent.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.