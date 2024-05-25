WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Results – May 25, 2024

WWE’s return to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has arrived!

The WWE King And Queen Of The Ring premium live event takes place today, May 25, 2024, from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting with the “Countdown” pre-show at 11/10c.

On tap for today’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Universal Championship, Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring finals, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring finals.

Also scheduled for the show today is Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE King And Queen Of The Ring results from Saturday, May 25, 2024.

WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING RESULTS (5/25/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature hits and then we see some live shots of WWE Superstars arriving to the Jeddah Super Dome. From there, we shoot into the cold open video package for today’s highly-anticipated premium live event.

After the cold open wraps up, we see some more live shots of WWE Superstars arriving to the building. We then get our first look inside the Jeddah Super Dome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. We settle down at the pre-show panel where Cole introduces Corey Graves, Big E. and Wade Barrett. The crowd is going bonkers in the background during this.

We hear the four talk about the significance of today’s show, with multiple titles on-the-line, as well as the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, where the winners move on to challenge for world titles at WWE SummerSlam later this year.

As the wild fans in the background break out into a loud “Michael Cole!” chant, the pre-show panelists send us over to Byron Saxton, who is standing outside of the locker room of “The Ring General” GUNTHER. We hear the fans chanting “We Want Mania!” as Saxton tries to build up the KOTR finals.

Saxton sends us over to Kayla Braxton, who is standing outside of Randy Orton’s locker room. She talks about the condition of Orton’s knee as fans in the arena drown her out with “Triple H!” chants. They might need to mute the crowd when doing these live hits backstage.

The panelists take back over and run down the lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. Again fans drown this out with chants and it finally sounds like someone in the production truck turned the levels down or muted them inside the arena as they finish up the lineup.

Now we shift gears and settle into our first of several in-depth video pieces. This one features Corey Graves sitting down with Cody Rhodes earlier this week. They talk about “The American Nightmare” finally “finishing the story” by capturing the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. They talk about his defense tonight against Logan Paul.

The package wraps up and the panelists weigh in with their thoughts on Cody’s job as champ and face of WWE thus far. We then send things back to Byron Saxton again, as he is standing by with WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Belair says her knee isn’t 100% but she’s ready to go.

A video package for the Queen of the Ring finals showdown between Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria airs next. The first focuses on Jax’s run through the SmackDown side of the tourney. We then take a look at Valkyria’s run through the Raw side of things. The panelists give their thoughts on the bout and we move on.

From there, we shift to Byron Saxton, who is standing by with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The WWE CCO goes through some of the bigger matches on the card and explains the significance of them and why they are important. He closes by putting over the KOTR and QOTR winners earning title shots at SummerSlam.

We see Sami Zayn’s arrival to the building, and joining him is Kevin Owens. Shots of his opponents, “Big” Bronson Reed and Chad Gable, who has Otis with him, are also shown. An in-depth video package airs to hype the Intercontinental title three-way with Zayn defending against Reed and Gable. From there, we return to the panelists for their thoughts on the bout.

After a commercial break, we shoot to a promotional video package and then we head back to the panel, where Kevin Owens and Kayla Braxton have taken over for Michael Cole and Corey Graves, who are likely preparing to call the show at ringside. We head to part two of the Cody Rhodes sit-down interview with Graves. Cody says bluntly that Logan doesn’t stand a chance.

Back to the panelists, where they talk about what Cody just said. Owens is candid in agreeing with Cody that while Logan is better already than he has any right to be, he doesn’t stand a chance of leaving here with the Universal title. Owens talks about how awful PRIME is. Don’t they sponsor this show? Yikes!

We shoot to Byron Saxton for an interview with Liv Morgan, who talks about her title shot against Becky Lynch. As she continues talking, Dominik Mysterio walks into the shot. Liv asks what he’s doing here. Dom says he flew around the world to make sure she doesn’t get her hands on Mami Rhea Ripley’s title.

From there, we return to the panel where Barrett, Owens, Big E. and Braxton weigh-in with their thoughts on the scheduled WWE Women’s World Championship for today. We then head into another commercial break, as we draw closer to our scheduled women’s tag-team title bout here on the “Countdown to WWE King And Queen of the Ring” pre-show.

We see an extensive video package narrated by Michael Cole to highlight the significance of the King of the Ring in the rise of arguably the biggest WWE box office success of all-time, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The panelists, Kevin Owens in particular, talk about what ole’ “Stone Cold” meant to them.

We then shoot into an elaborate look at the build up to tonight’s King of the Ring tournament final. After this, much like earlier in the pre-show, we see individual packages looking at the recent rise of GUNTHER and Randy Orton. The panelists then give their thoughts on the big KOTR showdown between “The Ring General” and “The Viper” later today.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (C) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

After Kayla Braxton’s pre-recorded walk-and-talk with Randy Orton wraps up, we shoot to ringside inside the Jeddah Super Dome for the first time today, as Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. The theme for Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell hits and out they come for our first match of the show. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The lights go out and then the theme for Jade Cargill hits. Out she comes by herself with one of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships around her waist. She makes it all the way down to the ring and poses in the corners of the ring before the tune dies down and the theme for her partner, Bianca Belair hits. “The EST of WWE” makes her way out next.

We hear the bell and off we go. We see LeRae and Hartwell dominate the early action, taking it to Belair after Cargill started off for her team. Belair is on one leg due to her storyline injury. She eventually makes the much-needed hot tag to Cargill, which elicits an explosion from the Jeddah crowd.

Cargill manhandles both LeRae and Hartwell and then tags Belair back in for the finish, as they hit a wheelbarrow DDT into a German suplex combination. With the win, Cargill and Belair retain their women’s tag-team titles. Good opener to get the crowd hot for today. After the win, we head to a quick commercial break.

We shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. He is told about Cody’s comments about how he stands no chance of leaving with his Universal title or winning today. Logan rants about being a YouTube kid who has made his way to the top of WWE after fighting Floyd Mayweather in boxing.

He says he’s fought for titles three times in Saudi Arabia already and last time, left with a belt. He says tonight he leaves with two. A video package for our main event airs after this wraps up. The panelists give their thoughts on the bout and then we see a live shot of Becky Lynch walking the halls backstage. It looks like the women’s world title is going to kick things off. The pre-show ends.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

WWE Women’s World Championship

Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs again and then we see a live shot of Jeddah as Michael Cole talks about The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the camera settles inside the Jeddah Super Dome. We then see the cold open video package and arrival shots for various Superstars, so the WWE executives backstage know who’s getting cheered and booed today.

Inside the Jeddah Super Dome, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme song and out comes the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion for her latest title defense. She settles in the ring to a huge pop and her music dies down. The entrance tune for her opponent Liv Morgan hits as she makes her way out to continue her “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.”

Corey Graves complains about the heat inside the Jeddah Super Dome as the ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for this title contest, which is our second championship bout of the day so far. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest here on the PLE portion of today’s big event. The crowd is a hot one, as you’d expect.

Lynch is favored early on with loud “Becky” chants, which Liv acknowledges. The two get into a big shoving match before the referee steps between them. They circle the ring, and Morgan grabs a waistlock. Lynch does a standing switch and takes her down. Morgan fights up and does a standing switch, but Lynch quickly turns it on her. Morgan pulls her into the ropes to get Lynch off. Morgan stuns her with a few right hands.

Lynch reverses a whip and big boots her down. Lynch hits the ropes, but Morgan follows her in. Lynch stops the momentum by hitting a shoulder tackle. Morgan quickly rolls out of the ring to regroup. Lynch follows her out and punches her before bouncing her off the apron. Lynch bounces her off the apron and the barricade. Morgan quickly blocks another shot and bounces Lynch’s face off the apron before rolling her into the ring.

Lynch attacks her as she comes into the ring and hangs her on the second rope. Lynch goes to the second rope for a diving leg drop, but Morgan pulls her off and picks up a two-count. Morgan has Lynch in the corner and stomps away at her. Morgan charges, but Lynch sidesteps her and kicks her in the face. Lynch goes for a second kick, but Morgan blocks it and clotheslines her down. Morgan gets Lynch tied in the ropes and stretches her. Morgan releases before being disqualified.

Morgan hits a basement dropkick to the spine for a two-count. Morgan kicks at her and slaps her in the face. Morgan sends her into the ropes, but Lynch holds on and boots her back. Lynch elbows her back and goes to the second rope, but Morgan rips her down again. Lynch hits the turnbuckle face-first before hitting the mat. Morgan covers 1… 2… Lynch kicks out. Morgan applies an overhead wristlock and cinches it in. Lynch fights up and arm drags Morgan off.

Lynch reverses a whip into the corner. Morgan rolls her into the turnbuckles and covers for a two-count. The kick-out sends Morgan into the turnbuckles hard. The two wipe each other out with clotheslines that connect at the same time. Lynch climbs to the top-rope but when she jumps, no one is home. Liv hits a drop kick for a two-count.

A loud “This is Awesome” chant breaks out. Liv goes for Ob-Liv-ion, but Lynch counters and goes for the cover, only to get a count of two. Lynch goes for the Man-Handle Slam, but Liv rolls through for a pin attempt. Lynch immediately counters, but Liv decks her. She goes for the pin but Lynch kicks out at two. Liv is starting to look discouraged.

The two trade shots back-and-forth in the center of the ring. Lynch takes Liv down into the Dis-Arm-Her arm bar. Liv counters into Rings of Saturn for a submission attempt of her own. Lynch counters back into the Dis-Arm-Her and this time she’s got it in tight. She cranks back on it. The crowd starts booing and we see Dominik Mysterio wandering around at ringside.

Lynch is distracted and Liv hits a Codebreaker for a close pin attempt. Liv is selling her arm as she gets back up. She drags Lynch over to the corner and heads to the top. Lynch climbs up after her and connects with a super-plex. Dom-Dom slides a steel chair into the ring near Lynch. He gets on the apron and distracts the ref. Liv runs over and DDT’s Lynch into the chair and throws the chair out to the floor. She covers Lynch and the referee counts to three. We have a new champion.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

After a commercial break, we shoot into the elaborate pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to our second PLE match of the day, which features the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line in a triple-threat match, with Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. “Big” Bronson Reed.

When it wraps up, the transition of Chad Gable into the modern Kurt Angle of WWE continues, as the decorated amateur wrestler emerges with fans chanting “You suck!” to the tune of his entrance music. Otis comes down to the ring with him. He settles in the ring and the “You suck!” chants grow. Out next is “Big” Bronson Reed. A special video airs and then Sami Zayn makes his way out to an insanely loud reaction.

We hear the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Thunderous “Ole! Ole!” chants spread throughout the Jeddah Super Dome as Zayn overcomes an early dominant start by Reed. He gets Chad Gable in the corner and climbs up him for the ten-punch spot as the crowd counts along.