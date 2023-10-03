WWE Legend Explains Why Jade Cargill Should Work With Natalya First

Who would you have Jade Cargill working with when she first arrives on the scene in WWE?

Kevin Nash has a clear-cut answer to this question.

During the latest installment of his “Kliq This” podcast, the former multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend explained why he would have the Superhero-looking Cargill work with Natalya.

“You got Natalya, you’ve got [Nia] Jax, you’ve got [Rhea] Ripley, you’ve got Jade [Cargill] … right now I’d get Natalya working with Jade,” he said. “Because if you can get Jade doing 30% of the mat work that Natalya does, and still keep her high-impact s**t, she’s already got the look.”

Nash added, “First time I saw her it was like ‘Holy f**k.’ I mean she looks like a superhero.”

