WWE Main Event Results – November 23, 2023

Apollo Crews vs. Myles Borne

Apollo Crews controls with a side headlock and after a rope running sequence before he catches Myles Borne with a dropkick then to the corner where Crews gets the mounted 10 count punch and Crews really plays to the crowd with it.

Crews goes for the Gorilla Press but Borne rakes the eyes to escape and he sends Crews shoulder first into the post. Borne stomps away in the corner and gets a double stomp to the back for a one count.

Crews punches back but gets caught with a snap powerslam for two then Crews connects with a Stinger Splash in the corner followed by a clothesline.

Leaping clothesline and a kip up. Gorilla Press connects before a Standing moonsault gets a two count.

Another Stinger Splash is missed and Borne gets a neckbreaker for a two count before Crews connects with a pump kick then hits a Frog Splash for the win

Winner: Apollo Crews

Joe Coffey vs. Von Wagner

Von Wagner with a leaping shoulder tackle then a clothesline out of the corner before Wagner sends Joe Coffey to the floor and Coffey challenges him to come out.

Wagner accepts & punches Coffey in the mouth and throws him back in the ring then Wagner dumps Coffey again as we go to a break.

After the break Coffey fighting back on the floor then lets us know that he runs this then back in the ring Coffey avoids a big boot and throws some body shots in the corner.

He talks some more and poses before Wanger hits him with a headbutt but Coffey shakes it off and hits a backbreaker. Coffey with a handstand into a back splash for a two count.

He hooks a submission and pulls on Wagner’s ear for extra effect before Wagner fights back but Coffey catches him with a knee. Wagner gets a backdrop and hits a leaping clothesline.

Belly 2 back suplex followed by a running splash in the corner then a double under hook slam gets a two count before a Chokeslam is blocked and Coffey throws another headbutt.

He springs up the ropes and gets a body press before Coffey gets caught with a knee to the face for a two count.

Coffey goes to the eyes and hits a Glasgow Send Off followed by All The Best For The Bells for the win.

Winner: Joe Coffey