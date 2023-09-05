WWE Main Event Spoilers For This Week’s Show (9/7/2023)

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event is in the books.

WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to Monday Night Raw on September 4, 2023.

The following matches took place prior to the 9/4 Raw taping at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. for this week’s Main Event show, which premieres on Thursday, September 7, 2023 on Hulu.

WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 9/7/2023)

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Riddick Moss* Bronson Reed defeated Akira TozawaTwo weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock.

