WWE Makes History At Madison Square Garden With SmackDown

The Trial of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns kicked off this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The segment ended with Jey challenging Reigns to a match, which sparked a brawl.

The opening segment ran longer than expected, resulting in time cuts in subsequent segments. Vince McMahon was also backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the show.

According to WrestleTix, 13,528 people attended SmackDown, which featured United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Sheamus, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, Edge vs. Grayson Waller, and other matches.

According to PWInsider.com, “There was a big sense of pride backstage among execs over the company hitting the biggest live gate for an event at Madison Square Garden ever.”

This will also most likely be the last WWE show at MSG under the McMahon family’s ownership as the Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE approaches, which is expected later this year.