WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Almost Sold Out

This Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WWE will present the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The night before, Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast from the same arena and will serve as the final show.

The top matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men’s MITB ladder match, Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Starks in the women’s MITB ladder match, and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins.

The show will also feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens facing The Bloodline. The pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET.

WrestleTix reported that the show had sold 17,056 tickets, with 837 remaining. The show has a seating capacity of 17,893. They last performed at the venue in August 2023, drawing 14,291 fans for a SmackDown.

WWE has sold over 160 tickets in the last 24 hours, with 491 available for resale.