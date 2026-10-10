WWE Money In The Bank Nears Sellout; No Matches Expected On ESPN Or ESPN2

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event (PLE) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, has sold 11,406 tickets. Meltzer also mentioned that the event is on track to sell out or nearly sell out, with the current setup accommodating approximately 13,000 to 14,000 fans.

WWE is offering a 30% late-ticket discount, with the lowest priced tickets listed at $90. Hurricane Isaias is expected to affect the weather this weekend; however, the storm is forecast to track east of New Orleans, with the worst effects anticipated near Mobile, Alabama. Meltzer stated there is no danger of the show being canceled, although New Orleans might experience “nasty” weather. The storm is expected to weaken before tonight’s event.

The main show for WWE Money in the Bank is set to begin at 6 PM ET, with Countdown pre-show coverage starting at 4 PM ET. According to Meltzer’s report, neither ESPN nor ESPN2 will broadcast any matches from the event. The pre-show will also not air on these networks due to college football scheduling.

It was previously indicated that WWE events would feature an hour of matches on television to attract the largest audience, with the aim of encouraging viewers to switch to ESPN Unlimited. However, that will not be the case for Money in the Bank, as Meltzer noted that, with the college football season in full swing, he does not expect the show to air.