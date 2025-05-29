WWE Mourns The Passing Of ‘Real American’ Composer Rick Derringer

WWE has confirmed the passing of legendary musician Rick Derringer, whose contributions to the company in the 1980s helped define some of the most iconic entrance themes in wrestling history.

In an official statement on WWE.com, the company expressed its condolences:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rick Derringer has passed away. An accomplished musician who landed a Top 40 hit in 1973 with ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,’ Derringer lent his talents to WWE in the 1980s by creating Hulk Hogan’s iconic ‘Real American’ entrance theme. Collaborating with WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Derringer also worked on the theme for legendary tag team Demolition. WWE extends its condolences to Derringer’s family, friends and fans.”

Derringer played a key role in producing The Wrestling Album (1985) and its follow-up Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II (1987), projects that helped blend rock music with WWE’s golden era of entertainment.

His work, especially “Real American,” has become one of the most enduring themes in pro wrestling and pop culture.