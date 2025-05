This month marks the expiration of the 90-day non-compete clauses for several former WWE talents who were released from the company in February 2025. As a result, they are now eligible to return to the ring for other promotions.

According to PWInsider.com, the following talents are now, or will soon be, free agents:

* Cedric Alexander

* Karl Anderson

* The Authors of Pain

* Isla Dawn

* Sonya Deville

* Blair Davenport

* Luke Gallows

* Electra Lopez

* Giovanni Vinci