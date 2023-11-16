WWE Now Selling Official MLB Team Lucha Libre Masks

WWE is now selling luchadore masks.

The company released a line of lucha libre-inspired masks for several official MLB teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers.

Featured below is the description for the new items on WWE Shop:

“Give your collection of Boston Red Sox gear an addition that comes flying off the top rope by grabbing this Lucha mask. Featuring multiple Boston Red Sox graphics and instantly recognizable team colors, this unique collectible is the perfect grab for devout MLB and sports entertainment fans. A truly standout accessory, it gives your showing of Boston Red Sox spirit some Lucha Libre authenticity.”

For more information, visit WWEShop.com.