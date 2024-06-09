WWE NXT Battleground Results – June 9, 2024

The time for WWE NXT Battleground 2024 has arrived!

WWE NXT Battleground goes down this evening at 8/7c from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV., with a one-hour “Countdown” pre-show starting at 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event is Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the WWE NXT Championship, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The O.C. for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships, Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match.

Also scheduled for tonight’s highly-anticipated PLE is Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey for the WWE NXT North American Championship, as well as Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan in a ladder match for the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Battleground results from Sunday, June 9, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS (6/9/2024)

The pre-show gets underway and features Sam Roberts and Megan Morant in-studio talking about the matches scheduled for tonight’s show. Arrival shots of Roxanne Perez, Jordynne Grace and others are shown, and we are reminded that hip-hop star Sexxy Red will be hosting the PLE this evening.

We see some video packages telling the stories behind tonight’s bouts, as well as some social media footage of Sol Ruca and Jaida Parker. Sarah Schreiber talks with The Good Brothers duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who promise victory in their tag-team title clash against Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Sexxy Red’s arrival to the UFC Apex is shown for tonight and then we see some more video packages for tonight’s show. Oba Femi is interviewed backstage. He gives praise to Gallus for being able to knock him down and keep him down on Tuesday. He says tonight will be different.

More video blogs are shown of competitors in tonight’s ladder match. Morant and Roberts then conduct a live interview with WWE NXT G.M. Ava, who talks about the significance of tonight’s show.