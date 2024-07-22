WWE NXT Gets New Singles Match For 7/23 Show In Orlando, FL.

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Monday, WWE announced the addition of Wren Sinclair vs. Carlee Bright in singles action for the July 23 episode of the show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 7/23 show:

WWE NXT PREVIEW (7/23/2024)

* No Disqualification Match: Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs

* Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

* Interview with Thea Hail

* Carlee Bright vs. Wren Sinclair