WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 Confirmed For October 31

WWE has officially confirmed the return of NXT Halloween Havoc, with this year’s event appropriately scheduled to take place on Halloween night.

During the closing portion of Sunday’s NXT Heatwave 2026 Premium Live Event, the broadcast went backstage for an interview with NXT General Manager Robert Stone, who revealed details regarding the brand’s next major event.

Stone announced that NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 31, bringing the annual show back to its namesake date.

The event is scheduled to air on The CW. WWE has not yet announced a host city or venue for Halloween Havoc, while matches for the card will be revealed as the event draws closer.

Halloween Havoc has become a regular fixture on the NXT calendar since WWE revived the former WCW event name in 2020.

The Halloween-themed event originally debuted under WCW in 1989 and became one of the promotion’s signature annual shows before its final edition in 2000. WWE eventually brought the concept back through NXT two decades later.

With Heatwave now in the books, attention will begin turning toward Halloween Havoc as NXT’s ongoing storylines develop heading into October 31.