WWE NXT Level Up Lineup Announced For Next Friday’s Show

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT Level Up, which premieres on October 13, 2023.

On tap for the 10/13 episode of NXT Level Up from Orlando, FL. is Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Kelani Jordan & Valentina Feroz in women’s tag-team action, as well as Drew Gulak vs. Dante Chen in a singles bout.

Additionally, the show will feature Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont in men’s tag-team action.

The official preview for the show reads: “An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen and Drew Gulak clashing in a highly anticipated main event, Valentina Feroz and Kelani Jordan taking on Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, and Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont looking for a big win against Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino.”

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10/9c on WWE Network on Peacock.