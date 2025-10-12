WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cleveland, OH 10/11/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at The Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid
Tommaso Ciampa def. Dion Lennox
Candice LeRae def. Kendal Grey
Los Americanos def. Chase U
Lexis King def. Myles Borne
NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (c) def. Josh Briggs
The Dark State def. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Shiloh Hill
Oba Femi vs. Omos ended in a No Contest following interference from The Dark State
Zaria def. Thea Hail
Main Event – NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) def. Johnny Gargano