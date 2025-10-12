WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cleveland, OH 10/11/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at The Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

Tommaso Ciampa def. Dion Lennox

Candice LeRae def. Kendal Grey

Los Americanos def. Chase U

Lexis King def. Myles Borne

NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (c) def. Josh Briggs

The Dark State def. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Shiloh Hill

Oba Femi vs. Omos ended in a No Contest following interference from The Dark State

Zaria def. Thea Hail

Main Event – NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) def. Johnny Gargano