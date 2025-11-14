WWE NXT Live Results – November 14, 2025 (St. Paul, MN.)

WWE ran the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday evening for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

The following are complete results of the November 13 NXT St. Paul show courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents.

* Blake Monroe d Thea Hail

* Los Americanos d OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

* Grayson Waller d Shiloh Hill

* Sol Ruca and Zaria d Jordynne Grace and Zena Sterling

* Sheamus d Je’Von Evans

* The Culling: Izzi Dame / Tatum Paxley with Lyra Valkyria d Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid

* The LWO d Chase U

* Myles Borne / Otis / Ricky Saints d Ethan Page / Trick Williams / Oba Femi