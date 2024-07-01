This Week’s WWE NXT Opener Revealed

The opening match for this week’s episode of WWE NXT has been revealed.

Ahead of the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network program on Tuesday night, July 2, 2024, WWE has confirmed that the Jaida Parker vs. Michin Street Fight will kick off the show.

“The STREET FIGHT between Michin and Jaida Parker will KICK OFF #WWENXT tomorrow night at 8/7c on USA Network,” read the announcement shared via the official WWE X account on Monday evening.

