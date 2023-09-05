WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/5/2023): Title Match & More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, continuing the Road to No Mercy.

Tiffany Stratton will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Kiana James on tonight’s NXT. The title match will be Stratton and James’ first televised singles match. Their only previous singles match was a dark match before the July 21 SmackDown, which Stratton won. Stratton will be making his third televised title defense since defeating Lyra Valkyria for the vacant title on May 28 at Battleground. She won a rematch against Thea Hail at Gold Rush Day Two on June 27, then again at The Great American Bash on July 30 in a Submission Match.

Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will also compete in a No DQ match on NXT, while NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will serve as special referee in a match to determine his next challenger. AOP and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering are expected to return tonight, but this has yet to be confirmed.

WWE has confirmed the following schedule for tonight:

* Los Lotharios return after re-packaging

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match

* Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as the special referee, to determine the new #1 contender to Mysterio’s title

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Kiana James

Below is a promo for tonight: