WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: Joe Hendry Concert, Trick Williams Rap, More

WWE NXT is set to deliver a high-stakes go-home edition on Tuesday, May 21, 2025, just days ahead of the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event this Sunday, May 25th.

The final episode before Battleground will feature a unique blend of music, rivalry, and in-ring action, with crossover star power on full display.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will headline the show with a special live concert performance. Hendry is set to defend his TNA World Championship against Trick Williams at Battleground in a groundbreaking inter-promotional clash. In response, Trick Williams will showcase his own mic skills with a live rap performance as the two stars continue their war of words—and styles.

In the women’s division, Kelani Jordan is scheduled to face Zaria in a high-stakes singles match. If Jordan scores the victory, she will earn a shot at Sol Ruca’s NXT Women’s North American Championship at Battleground. With championship implications, this match adds extra intrigue to the night’s lineup.

In tag team action, Chase U’s Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon will step up against the returning and dangerous duo OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price). After calling out top competition to help get Chase U back on track, Connors and Dixon now face a huge challenge.

Also set for Tuesday is a hard-hitting singles clash between “The Chairman” Shawn Spears and Josh Briggs. The tension between the two ignited during a backstage altercation last week, when Spears took verbal jabs at Briggs’ former tag team history. Expect a physical, personal encounter.

