WWE NXT Results – April 2, 2024

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA. winds down tonight.

WWE NXT returns live on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., with the last episode of the weekly NXT on USA show leading up to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

On tap for tonight’s show is Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes Final Face-Off, Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport, Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy, Karmen Petrovic vs. Lola Vice, Von Wagner vs. Lexis King, as well as LWO vs. The O.C. vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer in a tag-team title eliminator.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (4/2/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE NXT results coverage.