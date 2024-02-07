WWE NXT Results – February 6, 2024

The fallout from Sunday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida with the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Fallout edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Carmelo Hayes explaining his attack of Trick Williams at Vengeance Day, The Wolf Dogs celebrate their Dusty Classic win, Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend, Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, plus the rest of the fallout from this past Sunday night’s premium live event.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (2/6/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature gets us started as always, and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. where Vic Joseph welcomes us to this week’s show.

We see the camera pan around the crowd inside the CWC and settle at the commentary position, where Joseph introduces his co-commentator for tonight’s show, Byron Saxton. Saxton is filling in for Booker T, who is still out this week.

Carmelo Hayes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we immediately hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Carmelo Hayes. Out comes the former NXT World Champion to a loud chorus of boos from the NXT Universe.

He settles in the ring with a chair, unfolds it, and sits down in it just like he did after attacking Trick Williams, which is the last image fans saw as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 went off-the-air this past Sunday night.

We hear a loud “F**k you, ‘Melo!” chant. He gets up and the boos grow even louder. He says, “Not yet. Not yet.” He folds the chair back up and exits the ring. He walks to the back to end the opening segment without saying anything.

After he heads to the back, the commentators talk us into a video package recapping the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE from this past weekend in Clarksville, TN.