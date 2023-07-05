WWE NXT Results – July 4, 2023

WWE NXT is back!

The weekly NXT on USA show goes down this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on the USA Network, is The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Loser Leaves Town match, as well as Raw Underground with Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jane, Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport and Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate.

WWE NXT RESULTS (7/4/2023)

WWE NXT RESULTS (7/4/2023)

We shoot to the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to this week’s Fourth of July show.

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Blair Davenport and out comes the former longtime mystery attacker of the women’s division.

As Davenport is making her way out, she is attacked from behind by Roxanne Perez. Perez beats her down to the ring and then the ref waits for Davenport to get up before the match begins.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Perez knocks her back out to the floor and hits a running splash onto her off the ring apron.

Back in the ring, we see Davenport start to shift the offensive momentum in her favor. From there, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see NXT’s answer to Jamie Hayter continuing to beat down the former NXT Women’s Champion. Perez finally starts to show some signs of life.

Perez looks for Pop-Rox in the corner but Davenport kicks out at the count of two. Perez knocks Davenport out to the floor but Davenport side-steps her as she goes for a dive.

Davenport rams Perez into the steel ring steps. She follows up with a flying knee and then heads back into the ring. The ref nearly counts out Perez but she makes it back into the ring at the count of nine.

Now we see the fans try and rally behind Perez but Davenport hits a Falcon Arrow to quiet them down. She goes for the cover but Perez kicks out. Davenport picks up an essentially lifeless Perez and blasts her with two more vicious knees and then scores the pin.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Tiffany Stratton Confronts Ivy Nile

We shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Ivy Nile. She asks her about the Loser Leaves Town main event tonight between The Creed Brothers and The Dyad.

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton enters the picture and asks what Mitchell is talking to Nile for when Stratton is fresh off a title defense. It is brought up that Stratton tapped out but she plays ignorant and asks if Creed Brothers lose, does Nile leave, too. She does not.

Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

Now we head back inside the CWC where Mustafa Ali’s theme hits and the troublemaker in the friendship between Tyler Bate and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee makes his way to the ring.

As the WWE main roster Superstar settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a lengthy Baron Corbin vignette about losing his title opportunity against Carmelo Hayes and how he wants to be feared and respected again.

Back in the arena, Tyler Bate’s theme hits and out he comes twisting his mustache as Ali smirks at him from inside the squared circle. The commentators talk about Ali’s interjection in the Bate-Lee issues and the affect he has had.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Ali dominates early on, even taunting and mocking Bate while doing so. Eventually the Big Strong Boi fires up and takes over as the action spills out to the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as this one-on-one battle on the Independence Day edition of NXT on USA continues. When we return, the two fight back and forth until Ali crotches Bate on the rope and then hits his 450 splash for the win.

After the match, off-mic, Ali yells into the camera to challenge Wes Lee for a match for the NXT North American Championship at the NXT Great American Bash special event.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley

We see a quick Ava Raine and Joe Gacy promo with The Dyad backstage talking about tonight’s Loser Leaves Town match and then head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Tatum Paxley finishing up her ring entrance, in progress.

Out next is her opponent for this one-on-one match in the NXT women’s division, Kelani Jordan. She makes her way out accompanied by Dana Brooke. The two head to the ring and Vic Joseph hypes Kelani Jordan as a big prospect that everyone has their eyes on tonight.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The commentators continue to sing Jordan’s praises as the two mix it up in the early goings.

Jordan dominates the majority of the action, putting her athletic background as a gymnast on display in a good showcase performance. She finishes this one off for the win.

After the match, Cora Jade comes out and gets on the microphpone. “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” mocks Jordan and Dana Brooke for being gymnasts that are sticking together. She makes it clear to Jordan that a friend of Brooke is an enemy of hers. Jordan gets on the mic and challenges Jade to fight right now. Brooke taunts her but Jade says no one tells her what to do and walks off.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

Andre Chase Is Back With Chase U

We shoot to a video package for Chase University. Andre Chase is back at the podium in front of the class.

Thea Hail is super excited he’s back. Chase then thanks Duke Hudson for stepping up in his absence. He tells him he can take a seat, as he’s used to being up there for the last several weeks.

Chase tells Hail she got screwed in her title match last week. Someone asks if there won’t be guest lecturers anymore. Hudson says he’ll take care of this one. He then yells in the face of the student and tells him he asked a dumb question and after he and Chase beat down Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak.

NXT Underground

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

We shoot back inside the CWC and see the ring crew taking down the ring ropes to get the ring ready for the NXT Underground fight between Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp — which is up next.

On that note, we shoot to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Eddy Thorpe make his way out accompanied by Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. He settles in the ring for NXT Underground.

His music dies down and now the theme for his opponent plays and out comes Damon Kemp by himself. He heads to the ring and it’s to get this one underway.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The ring is surrounded by the athletes of the WWE Performance Center. They pound on the mat as Kemp and Thorpe circle each other.

Thorpe starts hitting some good leg kicks. Kemp ends up taking Thorpe down and working some ground and pound. He thinks for a submission but opts instead to pick him up and take him back down. We see Gable Steveson watching on intently.

Kemp looks for a submission now but Thorpe escapes and now he takes over. He rolls out of a choke with Kemp on his back and ends up inside Kemp’s guard, blasting him with ground and pound. He moves to mount and continues to pummel away. The two roll out of the ring and continue brawling at ringside.

The two end up brawling near the crowd. Thorpe slaps a triangle on from the bottom but Kemp scoops him up and power bombs him on the ring apron to free himself. Back in the ring, the fans chant “Eddy! Eddy!” trying to rally behind him as Kemp continues to dominate the action.

Eddy Thorpe comes to life and starts launching Kemp with various suplexes before blasting him with a big kick. Kemp ends up fighting back and launching Thorpe out of the ring with a big overhead suplex. Thorpe throws Kemp into the ring post shoulder first. Kemp yells in pain and Thorpe continues the attack, ultimately finishing Kemp off with a triangle and elbows until the ref steps in giving Thorpe the TKO win.

After the match, one of the PC guys at ringside gets in Steveson’s face so he launches him with a suplex. He does this to one more guy before a giant dude gets behind him. He does a great slow turn and then launches the big boy as well.

Winner via Ref Stoppage: Eddy Thorpe

Carmelo Hayes Challenges The Judgment Day To Come To NXT

We shoot to a message from Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The NXT Champion talks into the camera about Rhea Ripley coming to NXT last week to deliver a warning from The Judgment Day.

Hayes and Trick tell The Judgment Day they officially challenge them to come to NXT and follow through on that warning. He says because in NXT they are the judge, jury and executioners.

Jacy Jane vs. Lyra Valkyria

Now we head back inside the CWC where Jacy Jane makes her way out to a ton of boos from the NXT Universe in attendance. She settles in the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a pre-taped segment with awful mafia movie cliche-acting as usual involving Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, and their ongoing rivalry with The Schism. A match is made by Stacks for next week where if he loses, D’Angelo stays locked up.

From there, we head back inside the CWC where Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and out she comes with her wings on. She settles in the ring and her music wraps up. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Jane dominates the action in the early going and then taunts Valkyria and the crowd by yelling that this is her ring. Valkyria starts fighting back but the action spills out to the floor where Jane takes back over as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some back-and-forth action until finally Valkyria finishes Jane off for the win. After the match, Jane attacks Valkyria and rips up the wings she wears for her entrance.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Noam Dar Misses Love Of His Life …

We shoot to Noam Dar who is emotional talking to someone off-camera like it’s the love of his life. We eventually sees it’s a framed picture of his Heritage Cup Trophy. He plugs a Super Nova Sessions for next week.

Kiana James Is Taking The Gloves Off Now

Now we see Kiana James in an awful cinematic backstage segment where she walks into her office and sees it destroyed and spray painted. A note reading “You never out-run your past – Gigi” is shown. Kiana says that’s okay and that the gloves are off now.

Von Wagner Beats Down Javier Bernal

After that we shoot inside the arena where we see Von Wagner in the middle of beating down Javier Bernal. Vic Joseph informs us on commentary that Javier had just been running his mouth and Von finally had enough.

Robert Stone comes out and tries to stop Von from putting Javier through a table, but he does it anyways.

Lucien Price & Bronco Nima Debut Next Week

From there, we see another vignette hyping the arrival of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima to NXT. They make their debut next week on NXT.

Loser Leaves Town

The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

Now we return inside the CWC where the lights go down and the theme for The Dyad plays. Out they come with Joe Gacy and Ava Raine by their side. They settle in the ring as the commentators hype the high stakes in this one.

The theme for The Creed Brothers hits and out comes Julius and Brutus Creed accompanied by Ivy Nile. They enter the ring and are immediately attacked by The Dyad.

Julius fights back and hits a big superplex. Fowler is dumped to the outside by Brutus Creed. They hit a big dive to the floor and then the bell sounds and we get this match officially off-and-running.

We see The Creed Brothers continue to dominate and hit a big top-rope high spot for a super close near fall that nearly finishes this one before it gets started. Joe Gacy is ejected from ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see The Creed Brothers fighting back into the offensive driver’s seats, but then Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler start to double-team their way back in control of the action. We see them working over the leg of Creed on the floor as we head to another mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the second in-match commercial time out, we see The Dyad are still in complete control of things. Creed is in a submission on his weakened leg and screaming in pain. He thinks about tapping but eventually escapes.

Brutus is stuck in another hold and as he struggles we hear Julius yelling that The Dyad doesn’t want it like we want it, and that he loves him. Brutus helps fight back into the lead but is guzzled up by The Dyad in a two-on-one attack moments later. Ivy Nile checks on Creed as he is laid out at ringside.

Back in the ring is the other Creed brother who is struggling to stay on his feet. The Dyad hit the ring for a double team attack on Julius, but one on leg he hits a double suplex and gets his team back into fighting condition. He comes off the top and then we see Ava Raine hit the ring for a distraction. Ivy Nile charges in and takes her out.

Now out of the blue someone from the crowd in a mask with a red hoodie on sneaks in and attacks Creed. While the ref is dealing with Ava and Ivy we see the mystery man shift the momentum back in The Dyad’s favor and they finish off The Creed Brothers seconds later. With the win, The Creed Brothers are done in NXT.

Winners: The Dyad