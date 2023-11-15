WWE NXT Results – November 14, 2023

The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 begins tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Family vs. Chase U for the NXT Tag-Team titles, Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin, the two latest Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (11/14/2023)

NXT World Tag-Team Championship

NXT World Tag-Team Championship

Chase U (C) vs. The Family

We shoot to “earlier today” footage of Chase U being flooded by media asking about the scandal. Andre Chase says he’s following protocol and has nothing to say at this time. We head inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

The Family’s theme hits and out comes former champions Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for our opening contest. Chase U’s theme hits next and they come out accompanied by Thea Hail and Jacy Jane. They walk past the student section and we see some of them shaking their heads while reading the school newspaper.

After the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this one, the bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. Chase and Stacks kick things off for their respective teams. Chase does well early on as the student section loudly chants something inaudible in the background.

Chase keeps getting close to pinning Stacks, but Stacks keeps hanging on. Again the commentators point out the Chase U students section looking disinterested in the match, and some are shown shaking their heads still while reading the school paper. Stacks takes over and tags in D’Angelo, who takes it to Chase now.

Hudson and Chase try and double-team D’Angelo, but Stacks comes in to help out. Both Chase U guys are knocked out to the floor and then D’Angelo hip-tosses Stacks onto both of them from the ring as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Hudson is beating down Stacks.

The commentators point out the Chase U student section walking out as fans break out in a “Walk out! Walk out!” chant. Stacks fights back and knocks Hudson out to the floor and then leaps and splashes off the apron onto him with a flying elbow. The commentators continue to focus more on the Chase U scandal than anything in the ring.

Andre tags in and takes over. He heads to the top-rope and comes off with a flying cross-body splash on Stacks for a close near fall attempt.