WWE NXT Results – September 23, 2025

WWE NXT returned to the Performance Center this week for the final stop before No Mercy. On tap for the night was Myles Borne and Lexis King settling their grudge inside a Lights Out Match, Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid in a No. 1 Contenders clash for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Arianna Grace, Jacy Jayne and Lola Vice’s heated confrontation ahead of their NXT Women’s Championship match, and the massive Winner Takes All main event pitting NXT Champion Oba Femi against TNA World Heavyweight Champion Trick Williams.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, September 23, 2025, written by PWMania.com’s Josh Lopez (@TheHootsPodcast) as the show aired live on The CW Network.

Lights Out Match: Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

The grudge fight started before the bell with Borne attacking King on the floor. Chairs, trash cans, belts, and even the barricade came into play as both men brutalized each other. King nearly ended it after hitting The Coronation on the announce table, but Borne rallied back with a spear through the barricade and finally sealed the win with The Borne Again through a table.

Winner: Myles Borne via pinfall

Robert Stone & Stevie Turner Segment

With AVA out of town handling business, Robert Stone and Stevie Turner were shown running the show for the night. Stone teased seeing TNA wrestlers backstage, while AVA’s phone cut out mid-conversation.

Ethan Page & El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. Segment / Match

Ethan Page gloated about being North American Champion and mocked Dr. Wagner Jr. in the crowd. Page challenged him to step inside the ring, but it was actually Tavion Heights cosplaying under the mask. Heights shocked everyone by making Page tap out instantly to the Ankle Lock.

Winner: El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. (Tavion Heights) via submission

Women’s Locker Room Segment

Arianna Grace held court with Karmen Petrovic and Kendal Grey until Jordynne Grace confronted her. Tensions rose as Jordynne accused Arianna of distancing herself, leading to a challenge later in the night.

Number One Contenders Match for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid

With Sol Ruca and Zaria scouting from the LFG Podium, Reid and LeRae battled for a shot at the Speed Title. Candice nearly had it with the Gargano Escape, but Reid fought through and nailed the Running Knee Strike for the biggest win of her career.

Winner: Lainey Reid via pinfall

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley Segment

Backstage, Lyra and Tatum shared a reunion moment, but Izzi Dame interrupted, reminding Tatum that Lyra had abandoned her before. Tatum left with Izzi, leaving Lyra conflicted as Steve Maclin and Victoria Crawford were spotted lurking.

NASCAR Crossover Segment

Andre Chase welcomed NASCAR drivers Cole Custer and Sam Mayer to Chase U, who gave a motivational lesson on speed. DarkState interrupted, mocking the drivers, until Joe Hendry appeared in a NASCAR outfit. This set up a 6-Man Tag later in the night.

Jaida Parker Promo

Jaida cut a fiery promo on Lash Legend, reminding her that their feud wasn’t over and promising to finish her for good next time they meet.

Jordynne Grace vs. Arianna Grace

Arianna jumped Jordynne at the bell, but the powerhouse took control with stiff strikes and slams. Jordynne hit the Direct Effect for the win. Afterward, Blake Monroe stormed in with weapons, sparking a wild brawl. Robert Stone and Stevie Turner announced Jordynne vs. Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match at No Mercy.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via pinfall

Lainey Reid Interview

Lainey celebrated her win, promising to take the Speed Championship from Sol Ruca at No Mercy. Jacy Jayne interrupted, brushing past Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, to declare she could handle Lola Vice by herself later in the night.

Jacy Jayne & Lola Vice Confrontation

Jacy bragged about her 100-day reign and dismissed Lola as a “crossover act,” vowing to embarrass her at No Mercy. Lola fired back, saying she’s no longer the nervous rookie but a fighter, a wrestler, and a WWE Superstar. The segment turned heated as Jacy called Lola her family’s “biggest disappointment.” Lola finally dropped Jacy with The 305 and posed with the NXT Women’s Championship.

Josh Briggs Promo

Briggs tore into the fans, saying he doesn’t need their approval, unlike Je’Von Evans who “lives and dies” for their cheers. Briggs promised to crush Je’Von at No Mercy and prove that fan connection doesn’t matter when his boot connects with Evans’ face.

6-Man Tag Team Match

DarkState vs. Joe Hendry & Chase University (w/Andre Chase)

A chaotic bout saw Hendry and Chase U rally before Cutler James caused a distraction. Saquon Shugars capitalized with a running knee, allowing DarkState to hit their Assisted Pop-Up Powerbomb for the win.

Winners: DarkState via pinfall

Ricky Saints Vignette

A video package aired spotlighting Ricky Saints’ journey and focus ahead of his NXT Title match at No Mercy.

Je’Von Evans Interview / Backstage Brawl

Je’Von cut a promo on Josh Briggs, vowing to prove him wrong at No Mercy. Moments later, chaos broke out backstage as Jazmyn Nyx was found laid out. Jacy Jayne appeared unconcerned and walked off with Fallon Henley, raising questions.

Main Event – Winner Takes All Match

WWE NXT Championship & TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams (c)

The high-stakes battle lived up to the hype, with both men trading heavy shots. Trick landed multiple Trick Kicks, while Oba powered through with Fall From Grace. With TNA stars like Matt Cardona, Cedric Alexander, and Mance Warner appearing in the crowd, the atmosphere turned chaotic. Trick slapped Mike Santana at ringside, prompting Santana to retaliate and cause a no-contest. The closing scene saw NXT and TNA locker rooms brawling as Oba and Ricky Saints had a tense staredown over the NXT Title.

Match Result: No Contest – Oba Femi remains WWE NXT Champion