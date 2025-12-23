WWE NXT Reveals Nominations For 2025 Year-End Awards

WWE NXT has announced the nominees for the 2025 Year-End Awards in several categories, including “Male Superstar of the Year,” “Female Superstar of the Year,” “Tag Team of the Year,” “Moment of the Year,” “Match of the Year,” and “Best PLE/Show of the Year.” The winners will be revealed during the final NXT episode of the year on Tuesday, December 30th.

You can check out the nominees for each category listed below:

Male Superstar of the Year

* Je’Von Evans

* NXT Champion Oba Femi

* Ricky Saints

* Trick Williams

* North American Champion Ethan Page

Female Superstar of the Year

* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne

* Sol Ruca

* Blake Monroe

* Tatum Paxley

* Kelani Jordan

Tag Team of the Year

* NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState

* Hank & Tank

* ZaRuca

* Fatal Influence

* The Culling

Moment of the Year

* NXT vs. TNA brawl

* Blake Monroe’s debut

* Ricky Saints’ debut

* Tatum Paxley wins the NXT Women’s Title

Match of the Year

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

* Je’Von Evans vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Title at Heatwave

* Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page in a False Count Anywhere Match for the North American Title at The Great American Bash

* Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s North American Title at NXT Battleground

* Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver

* Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title at No Mercy

Best PLE/Show of the Year

* New Year’s Evil

* Vengeance Day

* Roadblock

* Stand & Deliver

* Battleground

* The Great American Bash

* Heatwave

* Homecoming

* No Mercy

* Showdown

* Halloween Havoc

* GoldRush

* Deadline