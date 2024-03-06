WWE NXT Roadblock Results – March 5, 2024

The final special event stop on the road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo in a NXT Championship Eliminator, Dijak vs. Joe Gacy in an Asylum match, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, The Wolf Dogs vs. Chase U for the NXT Tag-Team Championships, as well as Shawn Spears in action and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Roadblock results from Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT ROADBLOCK RESULTS (3/5/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started. We then shoot to Lexis King, who starts off the cold open video package for tonight’s special themed event. Carmelo Hayes and several others also appear in the opening video.

Asylum Match

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

After the cold open wraps up, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center where we see the ring covered by a steel cage that is filled with weapons. Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show. The theme for Dijak hits and out he comes for our opening contest.

He settles in the cage for this Asylum match and his music dies down. The theme for Joe Gacy hits next and out comes his opponent with a goofy yellow mask on. The camera shot turns upside down as he walks to the ring. He climbs up the cage and makes a sadistic smile.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Dijak grabs a chair and Gacy grabs a fire extinguisher. They use their weapons and it is Dijak who emerges into the early offensive lead. He hits a big slam for a pin attempt, but Gacy kicks out.

Dijak goes to open a box that says “Do Not Open” in one of the corners filled with weapons. Gacy rolls him up as he’s distracted and takes over. Gacy gets Dijak down and is also distracted by the box.

Now, Dijak takes over and finally opens the box, only for a glove on a spring to pop out and hit him and smoke to be sprayed in his face. Gacy takes over again as we head into a mid-match commercial break.