WWE NXT Spoilers For Tonight’s Show In Orlando, FL. (12/5/2023)

WWE NXT returns to the USA Network tonight live at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Featured below is the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s show.

* Thea Hall vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James Last Chance Match will open tonight’s broadcast.

* The Meta-Four will battle the Alpha Academy.

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate Men’s Last Chance Match

* Ilja and Baron Corbin promo will end the show.

* Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier

* Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice

* Wes Lee promo on Dijak

* Dragon Lee is listed internally, however there is no confirmation that he is at the Performance Center for tonight’s show live

* Chase U isn’t listed on the rundown as of now

* There are apparently some travel issues with certain talents coming in from out of town

(H/T: Fightful Select)