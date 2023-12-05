WWE NXT Spoilers For Tonight’s Show In Orlando, FL. (12/5/2023)

WWE NXT returns to the USA Network tonight live at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Featured below is the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s show.
* Thea Hall vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James Last Chance Match will open tonight’s broadcast.
* The Meta-Four will battle the Alpha Academy.
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate Men’s Last Chance Match
* Ilja and Baron Corbin promo will end the show.
* Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier
* Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice
* Wes Lee promo on Dijak
* Dragon Lee is listed internally, however there is no confirmation that he is at the Performance Center for tonight’s show live
* Chase U isn’t listed on the rundown as of now
* There are apparently some travel issues with certain talents coming in from out of town
