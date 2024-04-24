WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 Backstage News & Match Producers

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 has come and gone, and quite a lot happened for the first of the annual two-week themed shows.

Coming out of this week’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 special event from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., Fightful Select is reporting the following backstage news and notes, as well as the match and segment producers for the show.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ BACKSTAGE NEWS (4/23/2024)

* Similar to Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov received a big farewell send off from the talent and crew once he passed through the curtain backstage after losing his WWE NXT World Championship to Trick Williams in the main event. As noted, Dragunov has declared himself for the 2024 WWE Draft, which kicks off this Friday night on SmackDown.* The internal show-title for this week’s episode was ‘Spring Breakin’ 2024.’* As seen during the show itself, WWE teased Baron Corbin is expected to be drafted to RAW or SmackDown on Friday or Monday.* There was said to be a ‘somewhat sober’ mood and atmosphere among some backstage at the show due to the WWE releases last Friday, particularly the Von Wagner release.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ PRODUCERS (4/23/2024)

* Roxanne Perez vs Tatum Paxley vs Lyra Valkyria: Johnny Moss* D’Angelo Family vs No Quarter Catch Crew: Steve Corino* Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker: Matt Bloom and Robert Stone* NXT Underground Contract Signing: Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom* Sol Ruca vs Blair Davenport: Chris Girard and Johnny Moss* Baron Corbin vs Lexis King: Fit Finlay* Trick Williams vs Ilja Dragunov: Terry Taylor* NXT Level Up: Arianna Grace vs Jakara Jackson: Robbie Brookside* NXT Level Up: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs Dante Chen and Dion Lennox: Wesley Blake* NXT Level Up: Eddy Thorpe vs Kale Dixon: AJ Winkler