WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – April 4, 2026

The show opened with Shawn Michaels welcoming the crowd before introducing Sexyy Red as the official host of NXT Stand & Deliver.

First Match: Jacy Jayne (c) (w/ Fatal Influence) vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey (w/ Wren Sinclair) – Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

The action started fast, with Jacy Jayne immediately jawing at both Lola Vice and Kendal Grey before being overwhelmed by a series of strikes and a double superkick. Jayne briefly regrouped on the outside while Vice and Grey traded counters and quick pin attempts inside the ring.

Grey showed off her athleticism early, slipping past both opponents and landing a double dropkick. Jayne soon took control by yanking Grey from the apron and sending her crashing into the steel steps. Vice answered with a flying seated senton off the apron and rolled Jayne back into the ring for a near fall.

Jayne slowed the pace down with a Codebreaker and a series of knee strikes to Vice’s back, keeping her grounded with a rear chin lock. Grey re-entered the match at key moments and nearly stole momentum several times, but Jayne repeatedly cut her off, including with a double knee gutbuster and a running cannonball.

Vice began to fire back with rapid kicks and hip attacks, while Grey responded with suplexes on both opponents. The closing stretch became chaotic, with all three women trading counters, submission attempts, and near falls. Grey trapped Jayne in an ankle lock while Vice applied a rear naked choke, but the champion managed to survive the sequence.

Outside interference soon escalated matters as Wren Sinclair dove onto Fatal Influence, prompting a wild ringside brawl that spilled toward the back. Grey nearly won after landing Shades of Grey, but Vice hung on. After a frantic closing exchange, Jayne hit Rolling Encore on Grey, only for Vice to immediately capitalize by connecting with The 305 to score the pin.

Winner and NEW WWE NXT Women’s Champion: Lola Vice

— A vignette aired for Kali Armstrong.

Second Match: The Vanity Project (c) (w/ Jackson Drake) vs. Los Americanos (w/ El Grande Americano) – For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Ricky Smokes and Bravo Americano opened the bout, with Bravo gaining the early edge through crisp chain wrestling and flashy offense. Los Americanos quickly settled into a strong rhythm, isolating Smokes before Rayo and Bravo began working frequent tags.

The champions eventually slowed things down once Baylor got involved. Vanity Project cut the ring in half and wore Rayo down with tags, strikes, and tandem offense. Rayo continued to fight back with bursts of speed, including a shotgun meteora and a moonsault press for a close near fall.

Bravo received the hot tag and ran wild with a flying crossbody, clothesline, and a pop-up chest kick. The challengers built momentum and looked poised to take the titles after a Michinoku Driver combination and a series of quick tags.

The finish saw chaos unfold at ringside as the now-familiar steel plate became a factor again. El Grande Americano got involved behind the referee’s back, and all four competitors exchanged offense in a frantic sequence. After several close calls, Jackson Drake landed a cheap shot from the outside, giving Vanity Project the opening they needed. Smokes and Baylor then delivered their double-team finish — a flying double foot stomp/reverse DDT combination — to retain.

Winners and STILL WWE NXT Tag Team Champions: The Vanity Project

— In a backstage segment, Shiloh Hill celebrated his first Stand & Deliver victory alongside Tatum Paxley and Sexyy Red. Ricky Saints interrupted and told Sexyy Red she should be hanging out with a “real VIP” once he becomes a two-time NXT Champion.

Third Match: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

Sol Ruca ambushed Zaria with a springboard clothesline during her entrance, and the referee called for the bell. Ruca came out firing with strikes, a shotgun meteora, and a sliding uppercut, but Zaria’s power quickly shifted the match.

Zaria brutalized Ruca with heavy throws, a pump kick at ringside, and repeated attacks into the apron, steps, and barricade area. Back in the ring, Zaria continued to dominate with power offense, including a fallaway slam, Muay Thai knees, and a release German suplex.

Ruca gradually fought back with a top-rope hurricanrana, a missile dropkick, and a vertical suplex to the floor. The match intensified as both women traded big shots and signature counters. Ruca connected with Sol Snatcher on the steel ramp, but Zaria still recovered and speared her back into the ring.

Both women survived their opponent’s biggest shots down the stretch. Zaria hit an F5 for a near fall, while Ruca kicked out and continued battling. After avoiding an avalanche F5 attempt, Ruca stunned Zaria with an avalanche X-Factor before finally planting her with Sol Snatcher for the hard-fought win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

— Robert Stone informed Lola Vice backstage that she would have an in-ring championship celebration this Tuesday on NXT. Vice then celebrated with Sexyy Red.

Fourth Match: Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (w/ Candice LeRae) – For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Myles Borne and Johnny Gargano began with a competitive technical exchange before Gargano picked up the pace with a hurricanrana, dropkick, and a cannonball off the apron. Borne responded by turning the tide with a hard Angle Slam into the steel ring post.

From there, Borne methodically targeted Gargano’s back, mixing in a powerslam, fisherman’s buster, and a backbreaker stretch. Gargano battled back with strikes, a slingshot spear, and a springboard sunset flip powerbomb for a near fall.

The champion answered with a German suplex, a jumping punch, and a flying lariat onto the steel ramp. Gargano came close to the win with One Final Beat and Meeting in the Middle, then nearly forced a submission with the Gargano Escape.

Candice LeRae became a factor late, punching Borne behind the referee’s back. Gargano followed with a handful of tights for a close two count and reapplied the Gargano Escape, but Borne survived. In the final stretch, Gargano looked for another One Final Beat, but Borne countered and delivered Slingshot Borne Again, then followed with a second Borne Again for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

After the match, Dion Lennox stormed in with a steel chair and laid Borne out. He continued the assault before delivering an Emerald Flowsion onto the chair, sending a clear message that he is coming for the North American Title.

— Sarah Schreiber interviewed Sol Ruca backstage. Ruca said she proved her point at Stand & Deliver and now has her sights set on the NXT Women’s Championship. Izzi Dame interrupted and warned Ruca not to assume another title opportunity is waiting for her.

— A video package also noted that the “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels documentary will premiere on Peacock on April 13th.

Fifth Match: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe – For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Blake Monroe tried to get inside Tatum Paxley’s head before the bell, but Paxley answered with an aggressive opening flurry. She trapped Monroe in the tree of woe and unloaded with stomps and a running crossbody for an early near fall.

Monroe soon turned things around by driving Paxley shoulder-first into the steel ramp with Stratusfaction and targeting the injured shoulder throughout the match. Monroe mixed in a missile dropkick, a German suplex, and a crossface as she slowed the champion down.

Paxley rallied with a German suplex, enzuigiris, a somersault leg drop, and a superplex. The champion stayed persistent despite the shoulder damage and nearly won after landing a roll-through Sky High.

The final stages saw Monroe grow increasingly desperate, removing two turnbuckle pads and later striking Paxley with the title belt behind the referee’s back. Even after all of that, Paxley refused to stay down. Monroe nearly had it won after Paxley’s head struck exposed steel, but she only got two.

Monroe went for another Glamour Shot DDT, but Paxley countered in time and connected with Cemetery Drive to keep her title.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion: Tatum Paxley

— Backstage, tension within DarkState continued to grow as Saquon Shugars called out Dion Lennox for going into business for himself. Lennox apologized and said everyone in DarkState would “eat” starting this Tuesday on NXT.

— It was also announced for this week’s NXT that Jasper Troy will face Josh Briggs and Keanu Carver, the tournament for the vacated WWE Speed Championship will begin, and Sol Ruca will take on Izzi Dame.

— Tatum Paxley later celebrated backstage with Shiloh Hill and Hank & Tank, while Blake Monroe was consoled by The Vanity Project. Monroe told them to walk with her and grab a hairbrush.

Sixth Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo – Fatal Four-Way Match For The WWE NXT Championship

The main event erupted immediately, as Ethan Page and Ricky Saints briefly teamed up to take out Joe Hendry before shifting their attention to Tony D’Angelo. Hendry and D’Angelo soon battled back, but the ever-changing alliances made it impossible for anyone to hold control for long.

Page and Saints had several stretches of tandem offense, including stereo avalanches, a delayed vertical suplex, and a superplex/flying splash combination. Hendry repeatedly broke up their momentum with his trademark power offense, while D’Angelo brought his own intensity with spinebusters, suplexes, and clotheslines.

The action spilled all over ringside during the match’s wild middle portion. Saints delivered a Revolution DDT off the ring steps, Page hit Twisted Grin on the floor, and Hendry answered with a massive Trust Fall. Later, Page powerslammed Saints through the hood of the announce desk, only for D’Angelo to spear both men through the announce table moments later.

Inside the ring, all four men traded finishers and near falls. Hendry nearly retained several times, while Saints and Page each had brief moments where it looked like they might steal the championship. In the closing stretch, Saints brought a steel chair into play, but the chaos ultimately worked against him.

D’Angelo survived the madness and kept pressing forward. After countering Hendry’s final rally, D’Angelo blasted him with a spear and then followed up with Forget About It to score the pin and capture the gold.

Winner and NEW WWE NXT Champion: Tony D’Angelo