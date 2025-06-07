WWE NXT Tag Team Titles To Be Defended At ROW Power Shift Event

Reality of Wrestling (ROW) has announced that WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will defend their titles at the upcoming ROW Power Shift event.
The champions are set to face the team of Big Luther and Tempo in what promises to be a hard-hitting showdown.
ROW Power Shift is scheduled for Saturday, June 14th, at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas.
ROW wrote, “BREAKING NEWS
The @WWENXT tag team championships will be defended at Reality Of Wrestling on Saturday, June 14th in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:
@HankWalker_WWE
&
@TankLedgerWWE
vs Big Luther &
@TempoTerrale
9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591
Pick Your Seats: https://shorturl.at/Qb8Ss”
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
The @WWENXT tag team championships will be defended at Reality Of Wrestling on Saturday, June 14th in Texas City, TX at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: @HankWalker_WWE & @TankLedgerWWE vs Big Luther & @TempoTerrale
📍9300… pic.twitter.com/UHDUDVnutb
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 6, 2025