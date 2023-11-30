WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 11/28/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 659,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the previous week’s 622,000 viewers.

It received a 0.18 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.19 rating. Last week’s total viewership was the lowest since August 29th.

Wes Lee vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Stacks vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo, Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe, Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James, and more was featured on this week’s show.