The ratings for the most latest episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 670,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the 641,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.19 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.17 rating.

This week’s episode included the All or Nothing Match, Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic, Bron Breakker vs. Nathan Frazer, and other matches.