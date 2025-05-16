WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/13/202

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 664,000 viewers and a rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 1.84% from last week’s 652,000 viewers and 7.14% from the previous week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer taking on Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) in a tag team match.