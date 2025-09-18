WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 9/16/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT Homecoming on the CW drew an average of 737,000 viewers and a rating of 0.17 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 12.69% from last week’s 654,000 viewers and 21.43% from the previous week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The episode was headlined by Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) taking on “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria, and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.