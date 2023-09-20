WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 9/19/2023

WWE NXT’s latest ratings are in.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the USA Network show drew 824,000 live viewers, down from 850,000 a week earlier.

It scored 0.24 among 18-49ers. The show rated 0.26 last week.

Ratings peaked last week since September 2020. Despite lower ratings this week, these are strong brand numbers.

Becky Lynch’s tag team main event, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio’s non-title match, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, Tyler Bate vs. Butch, and Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey were featured.