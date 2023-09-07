WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 9/5/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 673,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the previous week’s 614,000 viewers.

It received a 0.18 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.16 rating.

The show featured NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James, Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali with special guest referee Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, Tyler Bate vs. Dabba-Kato, and Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah.

Last year, the show drew 684,000 viewers with a 0.16 18-49 demo rating.