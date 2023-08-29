WWE Payback 2023 Tag-Team Title Match Announced

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the next WWE premium live event.

On the “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw for this Saturday’s WWE Payback 2023 pay-per-view, the company announced their plans for the Undisputed World Tag-Team titles.

Reigning champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their titles against The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Payback 2023.

WWE Payback 2023 goes down on Saturday, September 2 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

